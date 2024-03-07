Mercedes Moné on WWE Exit: "I Handled It Like a CEO."

All signs point to Mercedes Moné being AEW bound. Earlier this year, AEW President Tony Khan announced a special edition of AEW Dynamite titled "AEW Big Business" set to emanate from Moné's hometown arena, Boston's TD Garden. While many expected the former Sasha Banks to be a WWE lifer, the past two years have changed that significantly. Moné and WWE did not often see eye to eye in the final stretches of her WWE tenure, with tensions reaching a boiling point in May 2022. Ahead of an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that featured creative plans she and tag partner Naomi disagreed with, the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company, not to be seen again until Moné joined NJPW and Naomi debuted with TNA.

Mercedes Moné Opens Up About WWE Departure

(Photo: WWE, AEW, NJPW, @MercedesVarnado)

The Boss has detailed her WWE exit.

Speaking to the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, Mercedes Moné opened up about the situation surrounding her WWE departure, noting that it ended up being the "proudest" decision she's made in her life.

"Something inside of me told me that I needed to go do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. People don't know, it's been my whole life," Moné said. "It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the proudest. It's crazy, because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of, and more. It makes me so excited because that moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment. I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of Trinity (Naomi), of just how strong we were."

What immediately followed the duo's walkout was a lot of he said, she said. Rumors and speculation for the next couple of months claimed everything from Moné would be back in WWE by the end of the year to her contract being frozen indefinitely.

"Everybody wanted to talk about it. Everybody wanted to act like they were in the room. Everybody acted like they were in the room, or worked there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what was said," Moné continued. "All I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held high."

Despite the circumstances surrounding her exit, Moné looks back at her time with her former employer fondly.

"I can't say anything but amazing things to WWE. I'm so thankful to the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me," Moné added. "So many dreams that I got to chase and live them all. I get to do so much more. I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling in a lot of places."

Moné is expected to debut with AEW at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on Wednesday, March 13th.