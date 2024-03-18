WWE's Trish Stratus and Lita Call Out The Kabuki Warriors: "You're Not Ready for Team Bestie"

In 2023, Trish Stratus and Lita returned to the WWE for several appearances. While Stratus was featured on more of a semi-regular basis following WrestleMania while she feuded with Becky Lynch, Lita briefly held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Lynch. Stratus would eventually turn on both of them, attacking Lita backstage and then beating Lynch down in the ring after she helped (albeit unsuccessfully) Lynch defend the tag team titles.

Though they haven't been on television in months, Lita and Stratus have candidly talked about making a return to the ring. While Stratus has teased that she may make a return to the ring this year, she has also said on a separate occasion that she would return to the ring if it makes sense and she's at "100%." Lita on the other hand has approached another run in WWE a bit differently.

"We have touched on that. It's a great question," Lita said when asked whether or not one last title run could be in their future. "I feel like that should be the last question but, only because it's awesome. But, people like to talk about this imaginary curse of the (WWE Women's) Tag Titles but I think that if Trish and I were tag champs that somehow the curse would magically disappear."

Stratus added, "What do you guys think of that?… [Our message to The Kabuki Warriors is] You're not ready for Team Bestie."

Stratus recently discussed a potential WrestleMania match with Lita. "We never had a WrestleMania moment. Isn't it so crazy to think of? Sometimes we go 'I can't believe we didn't ever have a WrestleMania moment.' We've had triple threats and we've been involved, but [never one-on-one]. So I think that would be really cool. Also, wouldn't it be neat if Trish and Lita were tag team champions? I think it would be cool."

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) have held the tag team championships for more than 50 days representing the Damage CTRL stable. As of now they don't have a tag team title match officially announced for the two-day event in Philadelphia next month, but with the Naomi saving Bayley and now involved in a title match, it'll be interesting to see if the returning star will be involved in a possible WrestleMania match.

