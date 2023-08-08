Sonya Deville Jokes About the WWE Women's Tag Titles Being Cursed After Injury News Breaks

News broke on Monday that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville recently suffered an ACL tear and will require surgery. While WWE has yet to announce what this means for her reign with Chelsea Green (which just started three weeks ago), it's the latest in a long list of incidents surrounding the women's tag titles. Deville even poked fun at the titles being "cursed" in a social media post after the news broke.

"Obviously, the tag team titles are cursed. I'm just kidding, but like not really," Deville said. "As all of you already probably know and heard, thank you TMZ, I tore my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca (Belair) and Charlotte (Flair). Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent their well wishes and messaged me. I really appreciated it. It means a lot. Obviously, you guys all know, I've been working the last eight-plus years in the WWE and my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the Women's Tag Team Titles with Chelsea and we've been champs for 20-something days. Obviously, it's super bitter to say it's come to an end due to an injury, especially being that it's my first injury in wrestling and sports in general. I've been a lifelong athlete since I was five or six. Obviously, it's super disappointing and couldn't have come at a worse time, but I don't think any injury comes at a great time. That's just how the cookie crumbles.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships' "Cursed" History

After decades of WWE's Women's Division not having tag titles, the championships were officially introduced in February 2019 at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The trouble started in May 2022 when Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships and openly chastised on WWE TV after walking out of an episode of Monday Night Raw (reportedly) over booking issues. The titles would not be brought back for several months, and since then on Damage CTRL has managed to hang on to them for at least two months. Deville and Green's reign will be the second to abruptly end due to injury in just the last three months as Liv Morgan had to give up her first reign with Raquel Rodriguez due to a shoulder injury.

