Conor McGregor Allegedly Tricked Robbery Victim Into Handing Him His Phone

Ahmed Abdirzak, the victim of Conor McGregor’s alleged strong-armed robbery outside a Miami Beach nightclub, shed some light on what happened in a new interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

“He came to shake my hand, and as soon as he came to shake my hand, he pulled me in and grabbed my phone and started smashing it,” Abdirzak said. “All these security guards literally surrounded me and pushed me out of the way. And he’s stomping on it.

“He was a lot rude,” he continued. “He was like, ‘Get the (expletive) out of my face. Move.’ And I was like, ‘Yo, sir can I have my phone back?’ And (security guards said), ‘Move, man. Conor said what Conor said.’”

Abrirzak added that McGregor then put the smashed phone in his pocket, laughed and got into the vehicle that was waiting for him.

His statement is similar to what the arrest report for McGregor stated.

“The victim and the defendant were exiting the Fountainbleau hotel and the victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his cell phone,” the report read. “The defendant slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor. The defendant then stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it. The defendant then picked up the victim’s phone and walked away with it, depriving him of it. Victim stated the phone was valued at $1,000. The defendant was located and arrested.”

McGregor was arrested on Monday for strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief. He posted the $5,000 bail several hours later .

He posted his first statement on the arrest via Instagram with a photo of himself being greeted by cameras after posting bail.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on,” McGregor wrote. “I love my fans dearly. Thank you all.”

The former two-time UFC Champion is currently serving a suspension following an incident after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. After the fight Nurmagomedov jumped the cage and attacked on of McGregor’s teammates, while McGregor got into a scuffle with a few of Nurmagomedov’s cornermen. Prior to that fight in October, McGregor had not been inside the Octagon since November 2016.

