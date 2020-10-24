Conor McGregor Speaks Out on Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Retirement

✖

Conor McGregor offered his condolences and congratulations to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the fighter called it a career today. The Champ went to 29-0 after a quick victory against Justin Gaethje. A submission left the challenger sleeping on the mat. After the big victory, Khabib sunk to the floor and was overcome with emotion in the first big fight after the loss of his father. No one could blame him for walking away with such a void left by the death of a family member. After the fight, Nurmagomedov actually confirmed that he was stepping away from the UFC and multiple pros came to celebrate him on social media. The Russian fighter is someone respected in a lot of different circles. But, everyone was probably waiting to see what the talkative fighter had to say about the man that bested him in 2018.

McGregor wrote, “Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors.”

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

In the ring after all those emotions Nurmagomedov explained how he planned to follow through with his promise to his mother.

“I talked with my mother, I promised her this was gonna be my last fight,” he explained. “I gave my word, I have to follow it. It was my last fight here. I know I want things from the UFC, I want to be put on the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Undisputed, Undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion 29-0….God gives me everything,. Ain’t no way I come here without my father.”

"The fight with Dustin Poirier was emotionally tough, as it was my father's first time by my side at the UFC corner," Nurmagomedov told Reebok Russia before the fight. "We were in Abu Dhabi, but I knew that almost the entire stadium was pulling for me. A lot of my relatives and friends were there, so I felt pressure. It can be very difficult when your family is around. It is not much easier for them than it is for me, you know. I knew they were nervous. I knew that no matter what I said, they would not calm down. When I was announced, I asked my father, "Are you nervous?" He confirmed. Then I told him: "That's all right, don't worry, we'll figure it all out now". And we did."

Photo Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports