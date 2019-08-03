Cris Cyborg Breaks Silence After UFC Severs Ties

While Cris Cyborg won her most recent fight against Felicia Spencer during UFC 240, her next fight won’t be with the UFC thanks to Dana White releasing her from her contract and parting ways with the fighter. White revealed he was drafting papers to release her from her UFC contract that day and he was out of the Cyborg business, though we hadn’t heard from the fighter since all of this came to light. Cyborg broke the silence on social media, and while she is very much surprised that she’s no longer with UFC, she is already looking to the future.

She posted a photo of her in a black dress with the caption “All dressed up and ready to go when my date suddenly cancels. Anyone know someone who might be interested?” You can see the full post below.

In the interview, White said he wouldn’t match any offers for Cyborg and that she “is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants.” It seems this round of discontent between the two came to a head over a fight with Amanda Nunes, who Cyborg says she was ready to fight but White says she didn’t want to go through with that fight.

That back and forth resulted in a video being posted showing Cyborg and White talking backstage after her win at UFC 240, but the original video that went out was edited by Cyborg’s team. She then took to social media to apologize for the edit and released the unedited video to show what he was really saying.

“Hey guys, I know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White after UFC 240 that was posted on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account,” Cyborg wrote on Instagram. “I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth.” Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said “and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you.” Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future. ​Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right. •••••••••”

It remains to be seen where Cyborg will end up now that her time at UFC is done, but we imagine it won’t be long before we see her find a landing spot.