Danhausen on CM Punk Borrowing His Boots For AEW All Out: "They're Still Covered in His Blood." (Exclusive)

AEW is almost a full year removed from the infamous AEW All Out press conference. While much of CM Punk's time on the post-show media scrum was used to discuss behind-the-scenes controversies, Punk did spend some of his time talking about the match he had just taken part in. The bout itself saw Punk defeat Jon Moxley to become AEW World Champion, his second reign with the title after he was forced to step away previously due to a foot injury. Punk was asked about how his foot felt after wrestling a full match on it for the first time post-surgery, to which he revealed he had no issues thanks to a footwear assist from AEW star Danhausen.

"I'm wearing Danhausen's boots, it's a true story. I assume it's like some sort of a reverse curse," Punk joked at the press conference in September 2022. "I've had a real problem with footwear. I've been trying to find out what to wear and that's real life. Danhausen said, 'Do you want to try mine on,? and I'm like, 'They're a size 10,' and I put them on and they just magically fit."

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi at San Diego Comic-Con, Danhausen revealed that he got his boots back from Punk shortly after AEW All Out.

"Oh, I had those back within a week. I think that's a common misconception. They're covered in his blood still, by the way," Danhausen said. "He texted me and said, 'Hey, you can just grab them. They're in my case.' I've had those, and they still fit."

Brody King joked that Danhausen should sell them, but Danhausen has no interest in giving up the boots that played a part in a historic title change.

"No, I'm keeping those. They're my shoes that have won the AEW Championship!" Danhausen replied.

While Punk and Danhausen have never shared an on-screen segment on AEW programming, the two have become good friends in real life. Punk regularly shares Danhausen's segments and matches on his Instagram Story. At Chicago's C2E2 2022, Punk spent thousands of dollars on comic books for Danhausen. Punk's lone AEW Dynamite appearance this year featured him rocking a Danhausen shirt as well.

AEW returns to television this Wednesday with AEW Dynamite. Punk competes on Saturdays for AEW Collision.