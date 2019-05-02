Daniel Bryan Reportedly Cleared to Return to WWE From Injury

Daniel Bryan fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as the former WWE Champion is reportedly cleared to return from injury according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bryan was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where he put on arguably the match of the night with Kofi Kingston while losing the WWE Championship.

He was absent from both live events and television tapings in the weeks that followed, with no information being given out over what type of injury he had. Meltzer wrote that it’s still unclear what Bryan’s injury was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t know what the issue was, but Bryan was at TV on 4/30 in Columbus, OH and medically cleared and will be written back into the storylines, perhaps as soon as next week,” Meltzer wrote.

Bryan infamously had to retire from professional wrestling in 2016 due to a long list of concussions, but thanks to numerous hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments he was able to return full-time starting at WrestleMania 34. Back in November Bryan turned heel and won the WWE Championship by defeating AJ Styles. Dubbing himself the “New” Daniel Bryan, the new world champ became obsessed with ecological preservation while chastising fans for being “fickle.” He successfully retained his title against Styles multiple times and aligned himself with a returning Rowan as his “intellectual peer.” After retaining his title in a six-man Elimination Chamber match in February, Bryan began pushing back against the idea of giving Kingston a one-on-one title shot, saying that he was a “B+ player.”

After being repeatedly denied opportunities by Vince McMahon, Kingston was finally given a shot against Bryan after his fellow New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E survived a tag team gauntlet match, which included beating Bryan and Rowan as the final team.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!