Daniel Bryan Declares the Yes Movement Dead on SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan introduced a new version of himself to the WWE Universe on Tuesday night.

Following his match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and WWE Championship victory last Tuesday night on SmackDown, Bryan came out to the ring to explain his actions to the WWE fans. It was clear last week when Bryan kicked AJ Styles with a low blow to capture the championship that he had turned heel, and Bryan’s character explained why he did it this week on SmackDown.

Throughout the promo, Bryan spoke in the third person, constantly referring to “Daniel Bryan” as he spoke. At times, he almost went into a trance as he recalled his motivations and reflected on his new attitude. It was something to behold and extremely captivating.

Bryan recounted his battle to get cleared medically for a return. He said the “fight for your dreams” movement was born when he was getting treatments in hyperbaric chambers, doing whatever it took to get back to the ring.

#WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan fights for his dreams… …even if it means creating a nightmare for everyone who stands in his way. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/c0ooheOg6y — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018

He talked about it being a miracle that he was eventually cleared and he said he eventually realized that he didn’t need the fans to make it happen. Bryan declared that the WWE Universe gave up on him and said he would do anything he had to do to make his dreams come true, which was why he kicked AJ Styles in the balls when he saw an opportunity to win the WWE Championship.

Bryan has become a supervillain. pic.twitter.com/wPIcQbcDYy — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 21, 2018

He went on to declare that the “Yes Movement’ is dead and mocked the crowd for cheering for AJ Styles. He called them “fickle” over and over, implying that they had abandoned him for Styles.

At the end, Bryan forced the ringside announcer to introduce him as the “New Daniel Bryan” as he held the championship belt over his head.

Seriously, this promo was out of this world. Seek it out in its entirety if you missed it.