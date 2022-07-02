Date Possibly Revealed for Logan Paul's WWE Return

WWE revealed that they had signed YouTube star Logan Paul to a multi-year deal earlier in the week, and now the question becomes when will he show up on WWE television. It would make sense for him to have a match at SummerSlam, and now it seems he'll be back on WWE TV sooner than that, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Amalie Arena in Tampa is advertising Paul for the Monday Night Raw that will take place on July 18th. SummerSlam is on the 30th of July, so that is right in line, though that doesn't mean he couldn't pop up on a Raw before that date.

He could also make some kind of appearance at Money in the Bank to kick his WWE return off in style, but since he will likely call Monday Night Raw home for the foreseeable future, it would make sense that he debut there as well. Miz is on Raw too, and Paul has already called Miz out the day his signing was announced, so probably no SmackDown appearances for a bit, at least early on.

The Amalie Arena in Tampa is advertising Logan Paul for the July 18 WWE Raw — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 1, 2022

On Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Paul talked about his first WWE match at WrestleMania, calling it "electric" and painful. "It is electric. When there is someone you love in that ring and doing those moves....by the way, I didn't practice any of those moves. That surface is hard, it is not bouncy, it is not a trampoline, there is no give. It is plywood, it's wood. 'Wrestling is fake.' Shut the f*** up, I am sore. The left side of my body kills me right now. Those are real slams, they hurt."

"In practice even, doing those moves, you're going to compromise your body ahead of the match. So you can do it on the crashpad as much as you want, but when I hit the three amigos -- Rey had done it earlier in the match, it was a callback to Eddie Guerrero and his whole shimmy, it was a little disrespectful that I did the move he just did -- I had never practiced a suplex like that. I threw my legs up, I'm airborne, on the second one, my head snapped back and I thought for sure, 'I just got a concussion.' I'm looking up at the lights, 'whatever, it's WrestleMania.' The adrenaline is crazy, the crowd is going nuts," Paul said.

