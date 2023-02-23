FTR's Dax Harwood on Edge & Beth Phoenix Using Shatter Machine at WWE Elimination Chamber

Edge and Beth Phoenix beat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber this past weekend with an incredibly recognizable move. The pair broke out a Shatter Machine on Balor before Edge pinned him, the same move that has helped bring AEW's FTR (fka The Revival) so much success over the years. This isn't the first time the pair have tipped their cap to the team as they're good friends in real life, but it came at an interesting time. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are both currently on hiatus from AEW TV and have their current contracts set to expire in April. And while Harwood has openly talked about all the backstage issues The Revival had in WWE, there's still speculation that the pair might go back for one last run.

Harwood talked about his reaction to the pair using the move on the latest FTR podcast — "Adam (Edge) has been off for a little while and he just asked me if I would, you know, work with him and help him get back into ring shape, so I did. Those two are Hall of Fame talents. I am just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move."

Edge & Beth won with a Shatter Machine. shoutout to FTR #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/trt7ENxgyg — P H A R A O H ★★★★★ (@ZackSabreSenior) February 19, 2023

"I don't want to give the wrong impression to fans when I say this, especially with our contracts coming up in April, but hearing the name Shatter Machine, my wife, like when I watched it, and saw it for the first time, the Shatter Machine and those guys hit it. You heard Michael Cole call it. I was watching on my phone and I rewound it. My wife just started filming me. I didn't know she was filming me, but I said to her, 'Oh man. I'm So emotional right now.' She said, 'Why are you so emotional? Because they did your finishing move?' I said, 'Well, yeah, that's very respectful, but I'm more emotional that they called it the Shatter Machine because that's the name that I came up with,'" Harwood continued (h/t WrestlingNews.co). The pair renamed the move "The Big Rig" in honor of Brodie Lee following his tragic passing.

