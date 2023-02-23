Update Revealed on Trish Stratus' Reported WWE Return

The latest episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw revealed that Becky Lynch will soon be teaming up with Lita to take on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Damage CTRL). Those who have been paying attention to recent reports though probably were surprised, as recently it was reported that Trish Stratus would actually be returning in some sort of program with Lynch. It was reported that Stratus was backstage at Raw this week but didn't end up appearing on TV, and a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light on what happened and what that means for a future program featuring Stratus and Lynch.

Stratus was evidently supposed to be a guest on Bayley's Ding Dong Hello segment and was even included in late rundowns for the show. Fightful's new report states that they were told Stratus was at the show, but she ended up leaving, and as for the reason, it was "creative changes". That guest would end up being Lita, and it was revealed they would go after Kai and SKY's Championships.

WKRDWrestling stated that Stratus is still on the way and working a storyline she's wanted for a long time, and according to those Fightful spoke to within the company, a proposed program that includes Lynch and possibly other "high-level stars" had been planned as of last week. It wasn't said if that plan was still moving forward and if those plans include Stratus.

As for who that longtime program would be against, Stratus has been open about wanting a program with Lynch. The two have already set the foundation for a feud thanks to verbal jabs and even a slap at events over the past few years, including a live event in Toronto. With Lynch not being in either of the main Title matches at WrestleMania this year, this would also be the perfect big marquee match for her at the biggest event of the year if it happened.

In an interview with Ring The Belle last year, Stratus revealed she would love heel Trish to return for a feud against Lynch, and that it would be the perfect combination. "I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. She's a brat though. I'm just saying," Stratus said.

Stratus then talked about her promos during her heel run, and it's a run she truly enjoyed. "She's fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place [laughs]. I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time," Stratus said.

Now would be the perfect time for a heel Stratus to make a return, as Lynch is back to being a babyface and fan favorite. We'll have to wait and see if that all pans out, but hopefully, it does. If not, Lynch is still likely to have some sort of big program at WrestleMania.

