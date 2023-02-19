WWE Elimination Chamber: Edge and Beth Phoenix Defeat Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

One of the biggest matches leading into the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event was the highly anticipated mixed tag team match between the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley and the "Grit Couple" of Edge and Beth Phoenix. The two sides of this feud have been burning for quite a long time, and Phoenix has been steadily getting more involved as time went on and she needed to take shots at Rhea Ripley. Because of that, fans have been eagerly anticipating the day Phoenix and Ripley were able to share the ring with one another in an actual match.

This was probably the wildest circumstances for that to happen, however, as Dominik Mysterio made sure to interfere as much as possible. And while Finn Balor and Edge were in this match too, fans all believed the main highlight was the action between Beth and Rhea that resulted in superplexes, powerful chops, and all sorts of fun demonstrations of the full slate of both of their abilities.

What Happens in Judgment Day vs. Grit Couple?

Although both Edge and Beth did quite a lot against Finn and Rhea, the Judgment Day's tricks might have gotten the better of them for a good deal of the match. Dominik's interferences left the group tons of opportunity for dirty tricks, but the Grit Couple was able to use their, well "grit," in order to keep taking these dirty hits and deliver some big hits of their own.

After taking out Rhea with a Glam Slam, and Edge took out Dominik with a suicide dive outside of the ring, Edge and Beth were able to finish things off once and for all with a Shatter Machine to take down Finn for the pin. As for the rest of the event, the full card and results for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event so far break down as such:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Carmella, and Nikki Cross

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Carmella, and Nikki Cross Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (DQ, no finish)

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed

Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

What did you think of the match between the Judgment Day and the Grit Couple? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!