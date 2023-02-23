WWE Reportedly "Very Concerned" About Sami Zayn Chants During WrestleMania Build

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 is official. Following his victory over Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns cemented himself as the top titleholder going into April, meaning that he will face men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals. That said, WWE always includes "card subject to change" in fine print on all of its advertised shows. If fans get their way, that could end up being the case for the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event. While Zayn seems to be en route to a tag title match alongside Kevin Owens against The Usos, many have emphasized their desire to see the former Honorary Uce inserted into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout.

Regardless, WWE is moving forward with each of their Bloodline-centric matches: Rhodes vs. Reigns as well as Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos. In order to ensure those plans move forward smoothly, WWE is reportedly anticipating crowd reactions and putting plans in place to direct chants appropriately.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE was "very concerned" about Sami Zayn chants during this past week's Monday Night Raw. This is why Paul Heyman interrupted Rhodes's promo segment immediately, as WWE "did not want" the American Nightmare to be before the Ottawa crowd by himself. WWE reportedly designed the segment in a way that would "give the audience no chance to chant" as there was a fear that "Sami" chants could derail Rhodes's momentum.

Zayn and Rhodes were both involved in their own respective promo segments on Raw. Zayn opened the show by addressing his home nation and calling out Owens, asking his former friend to re-align with him to take down The Bloodline, to which Owens declined. Later in the show, Rhodes and Heyman went back and forth in a segment that apparently did not go fully according to plan, with the special counsel questioning Rhodes's ability to work a world champion's schedule.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on April 1st and April 2nd. The current card for the event can be seen below...