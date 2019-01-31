WWE Confirms Dean Ambrose to Exit the Company

Dean Ambrose is actually leaving WWE.

On Tuesday, a report surfaced indicating that Ambrose was likely to leave when his contract expired in April. And only a few hours later, WWE themselves confirmed the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” wrote WWE in a statement to Wrestling Inc.

WWE’s statement mirrors the story that came from PWTorch, acknowledging that Ambrose will not be renewing his contract once it expires in April. Apparently, Ambrose recently turned down a handsome, multi-year offer from WWE and informed them over the Royal Rumble weekend that’d he’d leave once his contract ended.

Per PWTorch’s scoop, Ambrose has long been frustrated with the direction of his character. An unnamed WWE friend told the website that Ambrose “hates hokey s—,” which happens to be an undeniable element of the Dean Ambrose persona.

It’s hard to say how Ambrose will spend his remaining time with WWE. On Raw, it looked like he and Triple H were teasing a clash—potentially at WrestleMania—but with Ambrose officially on his way out, that seems unlikely to happen. Instead, Ambrose may be phased out of WWE programming—a process that may have already started with his quick Rumble elimination and clean loss to Rollins on Raw and could end with a high-profile loss to Nia Jax.

Ambrose is just 33-years-old and would automatically become wrestling’s hottest free agent the moment his contract expires. There has been no indication on what he plans to do after WWE, but fans are already clamoring for him to join All Elite Wrestling in what would be a blockbuster pick up for Cody Rhodes & Co.

This is a situation that is destined to have more information come out, so stay with us for any and all updates.