Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Win Raw Tag Team Championships

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre’s partnership with Braun Strowman paid off in a big way on Monday night.

Midway through Raw in Columbus, Ohio, the dup approached acting general manager Baron Corbin backstage alongside Braun and demanded a match. Ziggler proposed they face the B Team for the Raw Tag Team Championships, but Corbin said The Revival were already booked for that match. Minutes later the two jumped Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder backstage, giving themselves an opening to face Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

The champs looked to have a chance at retaining when Axel was brought in on a hot tag and nailed Ziggler with a PerfectPlex, but McIntyre broke up the pin attempt.

Moments later Ziggler connected with a super kick, tagged in McIntyre and the two connected with a Zig-Zag/Claymore double team to score the victory.

The win is a career milestone for both men. Ziggler is now a tag team champion for the first time since he was apart of the Spirit Squad faction back in 2006, while McIntyre is now a champion for the first time since getting called up to the main roster from NXT two weeks after WrestleMania 34 in April.

Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre opened the show on Monday night, with “The Monster Among Men” explaining that he had aligned himself with the duo after Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose had prevented him from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Roman Reigns in the main event of Raw two weeks prior. This prompted The Shield to make their way down to the ring through the crowd, but Corbin tried to stop the six men from brawling by sending out most of the wrestlers from the locker room. The fight eventually spilled into the backstage area where Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns were all seen getting arrested.

WWE announced shortly after the trio initially formed on the April 27 edition of Raw that they would take on The Shield in a six-man tag match at the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 6. Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose have not competed in a six-man tag match as a group since they defeated The New Day at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

In other tag team news, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable competed as a duo for the first time on Monday night, while 205 Live general manager Drake Maverick announced he was taking over as the manager for The Authors of Pain.