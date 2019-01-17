Dolph Ziggler Rumored to Be Leaving WWE

We’ve been here a few times before, but there are multiple reports suggesting that Dolph Ziggler is done in WWE.

According to PWInsider, Ziggler turned down WWE’s offer to become a backstage producer. Per their sources, Ziggler is apparently under contract until January 31 and will be free to leave once February arrives. PWInsider did underline that some of their sources within WWE deny that Ziggler will be leaving.

For what it’s worth, Ziggler switched his Twitter profile to Nic Nemeth, his real name.

Ziggler hasn’t been seen on television since a cage match with Drew McIntyre in December. The 38-year-old has reportedly not been with WWE on the road in recent weeks either.

So where does this leave us? Well, Ziggler’s exit from WWE has been a talking point over the last year or so. It all started when Shinsuke Nakamura blurted out that Ziggler was eyeing a move to Japan during an episode of Talking Smack. However, a few months later, news broke that Ziggler had inked a fat new WWE deal. But just as the world congratulated him, Ziggler confirmed that there was no new WWE contract at play. And now, there’s this.

At this moment, it’s hard to say what’s actually happening. But if Ziggler does indeed leave the company, that story will be all over the wrestling world.

Ziggler’s potential exit is yet another example of a WWE Superstar seeking a way out of the company. On Wednesday, Mike and Maria Kanellis and The Revival reportedly asked for their release.