Dominik Mysterio Name-Dropped During AEW Double or Nothing

House of Black put their AEW World Trios Titles on the line tonight at AEW Double or Nothing in an open challenge, and that free opportunity was answered by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. This became expected after this past Friday's AEW Rampage, as Anthony Bowens teased that his trio would answer the call from Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews. As The Acclaimed's music echoed throughout the T-Mobile Arena, Max Caster dropped another one of his patented freestyle raps, this time belittling every member of the House of Black. He called out King's wrestling attire, Black's face paint, and Matthews's relationship status.

"And Buddy acts so ominous, but he's getting cucked by a kid named Dominik!" Caster said.

This is a reference to Matthews's real-life relationship with WWE superstar Rhea Ripley. While the two are an item in their personal lives, Ripley is in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV. This led to fans chanting "Dominik!" while Matthews was in the ring as well as those watching on pay-per-view to have a field day on social media.