WWE WrestleMania 39: Rey Mysterio Defeats Son Dominik With Bad Bunny and LWO's Help

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been building to a huge confrontation between father and son at WWE WrestleMania 39, and the two of them really had an explosive bout before a winner was ultimately decided between the two of them! Ever since Dominik Mysterio joined up with the rest of Judgment Day (and Rhea Ripley specifically), he's been distancing more and more from his father. This constant antagonizing led to a boiling point where now the only thing that can settle it all is a match between the two as they hopefully put an end to the familial drama.

This kicked off with huge new entrances for the both of them as Dominik came straight from prison, and Rey rode in on a lowrider driven by Snoop Dogg. It was a wild start to the match that pulled in a ton of history between the two, and only got started from there. There were some huge spots that ultimately led to Rey taking off his belt and spanked Dom with it. Which then led to Dom heading to the sidelines to take it out on his sister and mother. Throwing water on his sister's face, and then using the distraction to attack Rey.

Who Wins Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio?



Things got even more personal between the two as Dominik was pulling out all the stops and dirty tricks in order to beat his father. Even as Dominik tried to antagonize his mother further, it didn't end the same way as last time as she was willing to slap her son in the face after everything he's done. It wasn't long until the Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damien Priest came out to support Dominik, and he was able to rouse himself back. But still, Rey was able to come back around and hit his son with the 619.

After some interference, Dominik was saved by Finn and Damien. But the newly former Latino World Order showed up to help Rey before Finn and Damien did any damage. Through all of the chaos it was looking like Dominik was going to succeed, but Rey really hung in there and refused to relent. Dominik tried one last dirty cheat with a chain Damien managed to sneak into the ring, but Bad Bunny snatched it before Dominik could use it.

This left Rey an opening to properly hit Dominik with a 619, and gave him the victory with a bittersweet note as he defeated his son. As for the rest of the evening, the card and results so far for Night One of WrestleMania 39 break down as such:

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO Sky)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

