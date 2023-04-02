Old WWE Video Game Tweet From Rey Mysterio Goes Viral After Beating Dominik at WrestleMania

Tonight's WrestleMania 39 delivered the payoff for one of WWE's longest-running stories, as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was finally able to get some payback on his son Dominik Mysterio after months of being attacked and insulted. Dominik had also taken to insulting the rest of his family multiple times, and Rey got revenge tonight, with a little help from Legado del Fantasma and Bad Bunny. Fans noticed that Rey's win also delivered on a promise he made back in 2012, and they are having a field day with it. When the game was released Rey shared an image of himself on the cover and wrote, "finally got my copy of #WWE13 can't wait to play it tonight on the bus & can't wait to beat my kids as well! Enjoy619."

It took 10 years, but now he's really fulfilled that promise thanks to this match, and the post has picked up again and gone viral. During tonight's match, Dominik once again insulted not just Rey but also his mother and sister, throwing water in his sister's face and yelling at his mother. He used them as a distraction to hit Rey, but Rey got some payback.

Finally got my copy of #WWE13 can't wait to play it tonight on the bus & can't Waite to beat my kids as well! Enjoy619 pic.twitter.com/ZLNTVlms — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) October 29, 2012

Rey was clicking throughout the match, and he hit the 619 twice. He also at one point took off his belt and literally spanked Dominik, but things did take a turn. Dominik got some help from Judgement Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor, who kept interfering with the match, though things evened out when the LWO came out to help Rey.

Then it seemed like Dominik might grab the upper hand after Priest hid a chain by the turnbuckle and Dominik was able to grab it when the referee wasn't looking. Bad Bunny intervened though, jumping away from commentary a bit to pull the chain away from Dominik, setting up Rey for the finisher.

Ironically you can also have Rey face Dominik in this year's WWE 2K23, and you can even have Judgement Day and Legado del Fantasma join the mix as well. The LWO is a bit too new to be included obviously (they just debuted this past Friday), but you can get pretty close.

As for Rey, he was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this week, and he was introduced by Konnan, who shared several stories from when Rey was just coming up in the wrestling industry. He shared what it was like to pitch Rey to companies and promotions back then and how Rey changed the game in several ways, and then Rey took the stage to share more stories of how he came up in the industry.

Dominik was at the ceremony too but he left early on in Rey's speech alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. The crowd booed them as they left and Rey looked disappointed, but he recovered and thanked so many of the people that helped him along the way. It was a great speech and introduction, and few people are more deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame than Rey Mysterio.