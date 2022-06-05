Dragon Ball Z and Marvel Stars Break Out WWE Moves in Incredible Stop-Motion Animation

✖

Dragon Ball Z's Piccolo, Master Roshi and Vegeta clashed with Spider-Man and Captain America in an incredible new stop-motion animation from Yamanaka Misaki via the Animist YouTube channel this weekend. The 10-second clip, which already has more than 1.2 million views in its first day, has the five action figures breaking out moves straight out of the WWE, with Piccolo knocking Spider-Man off his feet with a lariat, Roshi hoisting Cap up for a brainbuster and Cap coming back to hit "The Prince of All Saiyans" with a standing Phoenix Splash.

Misaki's work has gone viral multiple times over the past year, most notably for an animation of Krillin performing various martial arts techniques before blasting the camera with a Kamehameha. Check out the latest clip below!

WWE returns to pay-per-view tonight with the Hell in a Cell event at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago. Below is the full card for the show:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch United States Championship: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Theory vs. Mustafa Ali Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Bobby Lashley vs. MVP & Omos

AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

The biggest story heading into the show is that the main event could be in jeopardy as Cody Rhodes is reportedly dealing with a torn pec he suffered recently during weight training. WWE pulled from Saturday night's live event in Illinois, but have continued to advertise him competing against Rollins in the titular Cell structure. Rhodes has made it clear since his return at WrestleMania 38 that he wants to finally win the WWE Championship, but an injury like this could severely derail those plans.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated last month. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."