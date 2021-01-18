Street Fighter V's Sakura Smashes Ryu's Red Bull in Amazing Stop-Motion Video

Street Fighter V from Capcom might be a popular fighting video game, but one could argue that it would be even more popular if the developer allowed characters like Sakura and Ryu to take on a large Red Bull energy drink can like in the above stop-motion video from YouTube channel Animist. The YouTube channel from stop-motion animator Kenta Shinohara uses action figures and the like to bring various scenes to life, including Sakura vs. the Red Bull can.

As for how, exactly, Animist managed to create the fantastic little video, which clocks in at just under a minute, there's actually a behind-the-scenes video that they have uploaded as well that gets into the process. The whole process starts with off-the-shelf S.H. Figuarts action figures of both Ryu and Sakura and involves a whole lot of careful positioning and patience -- in addition to some very specific gear and editing software -- on the part of Animist.

As for Street Fighter V, the latest version of the popular fighting game, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC. Several further DLC fighters have been revealed for the title that are expected to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Street Fighter V right here.

What do you think of the incredible stop-motion video above? Is this the sort of thing you'd like to see more of? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

