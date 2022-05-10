Dragon Ball Stop-Motion Short Lets Krillin Loose at Last: Watch

✖

Dragon Ball Super is set to return this summer with the next film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and while the film will focus on Gohan and Piccolo battling against the Red Ribbon Army, the movie has already confirmed that there are plenty of Z-Fighters that are set to make an appearance. With the bald-headed brawler known as Krillin set to make his presence known wearing his police officer attire, one fan animator has taken the opportunity to show off the skill of the Z-Fighter via stop-motion animation.

Dragon Ball Super might have given Goku and Vegeta some wild new transformations with the likes of Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego, but the sequel series has found roles for some of the supporting Z-Fighters throughout. While Krillin hasn't managed to bridge the gap between himself and Goku by any stretch of the imagination, he was given the opportunity to show off his skills during the Tournament of Power Arc, while also fighting against the minions of Moro in the pages of the manga. While Krillin's role in Super Hero is still anyone's guess, it will be interesting to see if he lends a hand in the fight against the Red Ribbon Army and their new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Animator Yamanaka Misaki shared this impressive stop-motion animation which sees Krillin showing off some of his best techniques that he mostly learned while training alongside Goku under Master Roshi in the early days of Dragon Ball:

Fans won't have to wait long to see Krillin on the big screen, as Crunchyroll announced that it will be bringing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to the big screen worldwide this summer. While Krillin returning has already been confirmed, fans are debating if this upcoming film will be a stealth way of bringing back some major villains to the franchise, as many theorize that the Red Ribbon might just resurrect Cell in the process.

Do you want to see Krillin having a bigger role in the future of Dragon Ball? What role do you think he'll play in the upcoming summer release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.