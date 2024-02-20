Drew McIntyre Beats Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw After Interference from The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes met face-to-face on WWE Raw. The two competitors threw everything at one another including Rhodes giving a tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes and two Cody Cutters. It wasn't enough to put away the "Scottish Warrior" who met Rhodes with just as much vigor. McIntyre hit Rhodes with a tilt a whirl backbreaker, spine buster, and his future shock DDT.

The action continued back and forth as they both refused to tap out or lose the match. Just as Rhodes was gaining some momentum at the end of the match when he superplexed McIntyre off the top rope, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw. Sneaking up on Rhodes from behind, Sikoa (in the signature black hoodie) hit his patented Samoan Spike and Uso utilizes the superkick, it blindsides Rhodes and allows McIntyre to use the Claymore finisher for the win.

In a backstage segment following the match, Rhodes tells Raw general manager Adam Pearce he's "good" and "fine" but his appearance would say otherwise. Seth Rollins appears next to him and takes off his glasses to look at him in the face. They have a bit of an unspoken moment between the two. Rollins has been trying to get Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes maintains that he wants the title his father had taken from him, the WWE Championship. However things have certainly proven difficult for "The American Nightmare" as of late. After becoming a consecutive Royal Rumble winner and etching his name in the history books, he pointed to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and let him know he would be coming for him.

Rhodes didn't necessarily get to make an official challenge one way or another, though, because The Rock returned and seemingly challenged Reigns to a match at WrestleMania. Whether the plan or not it certainly fired up fans online that trended "#WeWantCody" for multiple days straight and made The Rock and Reigns' SmackDown segment the most disliked video on the WWE YouTube channel. At the WrestleMania XL event in Las Vegas, Reigns made it clear he wants to headline the show against The Rock but Rhodes doesn't take kindly to it, calling it "bullsh--t."

When he made a comment about he and Rock's families being disappointed in Reigns, Rock doesn't take too kindly to it. That would lead to him slapping Rhodes and Rollins getting involved in the mix up as well. Following the heated encounter, Rollins made it clear to Rhodes that he would be his "Shield" which made it sound as though a tag match could be in the works for WrestleMania, but only time will tell.