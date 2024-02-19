Gunther Breaks Unprecedented WWE Championship Record

Gunther's trailblazing success soldiers on. The Ring General defeated Ricochet to become WWE Intercontinental Champion back in June 2022, just a couple of weeks after he was called up to the main roster. This victory steered Gunther's momentum in a positive direction, as his name change away from Walter earlier that year and reports of Vince McMahon's burial plans had initially set Gunther on a bleak path. His Intercontinental Title win turned out to be just the beginning of his historic success, as Gunther still reigns with the gold to this day, eclipsing WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.

Gunther Sets Unprecedented WWE Record

(Photo: WWE)

This reign is sacred.

As of February 19th, Gunther has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for 619 consecutive days. Not only does this further the gap between himself and Honky Tonk Man for longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time, but it makes Gunther the longest WWE Intercontinental Champion by combined days. WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales had the previous record of 617 days across two reigns with the gold (193 days, 424 days) as recognized by WWE.

"I'm not surprised. From the moment on I won this prestigious championship, I saw the vision," Gunther said in September 2023 after becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. "I envisioned this very moment, that I'm the one to redefine history, redefine the legacy of the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. I heard them talking. I heard them discussing their childhood heroes. Bret Hart. Shawn Michaels. I heard them them talk about Steve Austin and The Rock. The reality is, when that bell rings, they all can come line up and lace my boots. Because as long as I'm alive, there's no man born yet to take this title off me."

Gunther's WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans

(Photo: WWE)

All signs point to The Ring General walking into Philadelphia still draped in gold.

Gunther was originally slated to wrestle Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40, but Lesnar's connection to Vince McMahon's ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit resulted in those plans being scrapped. Considering NXT call-up Bron Breakker fulfilled all of Lesnar's WWE Royal Rumble plans, it's possible that WWE doubles down with Breakker taking Lesnar's path and has him challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. That said, Gunther is a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster and Breakker just signed with WWE SmackDown.

Alternatively, WWE could run back Gunther vs. Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been out of action since August 2023 but is expected to return soon. If he's cleared in time for April, a rematch with Gunther would slot strongly within the Showcase of the Immortals.

Gunther defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, airing at 8 PM ET on USA Network.