Drew McIntyre Compares Roman Reigns to Marvel's Thanos

Roman Reigns currently stands atop the WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, unifying the company's two world titles at WrestleMania 38. Drew McIntyre, in a new interview with Sportskeeda, made a comparison between Reigns and the iconic Marvel villain Thanos, who famously gathered the six Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become one of the franchise's most powerful villains in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Right now, as far as I'm concerned, as far as the fans are concerned, he's Thanos from the Marvel movies. He's pretty much indestructible and he's not easy to get to. So this is phase one of getting to him, getting that match, I'll do whatever it takes to get that match," McIntyre said.

"I acknowledge my foot's gonna connect with his face," he later added. "I acknowledge that what he says is a lot of truth. That's the cool thing about the character. He's somebody, when I talk about people staying within the character, he stays within the character is based in reality. He's been around for a minute and he hadn't quite put those final pieces together, even though he was a top guy, even all he'd achieved, even though as much as he had, it took this 'Tribal Chief' character to truly go to that super superstar level. He talks about the numbers, and I see the numbers. Everything he says is based in truth. He genuinely is a needle mover. He genuinely is a huge attraction and he stays within that character. And he's not getting my acknowledgment except he tells the truth, but I'm gonna tell the truth, too. I'm gonna be the one to take him down."

Reigns has drawn the Thanos comparison ever since he became "The Tribal Chief" and started wearing a single gold glove on his hand. He has since claimed in interviews that it was purely a coincidence.

"Nah. After I did it I saw the obvious parallels and the comparisons kind of made sense, but I just wanted to change it up really," Reigns told Ryan Satin last August. "And then with the character, I said it before, everything I touch just turns into gold, and that's kind of been my goal with this chapter of my career is be able to life everything up. And I've done that not only with my opponents but anybody surrounding me within my storylines and within my narrative. That's something that's extremely important to me. When my time's done you'll be able to really believe that I made this place... I left it better than I found it."