Roman Reigns Confirms if His Gold Glove is a Reference to Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet

✖

Roman Reigns' transformation into "The Tribal Chief" over the past year has seen him alter his look, his ring gear and even his entrance music. One of the earliest changes Reigns made was switching out one of his trademark black glove on his right hand for a gold one. Fans first noticed the look at the 2020 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view when Reigns decimated both Jey and Jimmy Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell Match and immediately drew comparisons to the MCU's Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet.

But in an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week, Reigns surprisingly revealed there was no connection between his glove and "The Mad Titan."

"I'm the best storyteller in sports entertainment today. Can't nobody else say it but me." - @WWERomanReigns to @ryansatin 🎙️🎧 @HeymanHustle The latest episode of #OutOfCharacter is out NOW: https://t.co/IAHY94UQzD pic.twitter.com/lJ1zxCtAls — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 16, 2021

"Nah. After I did it I saw the obvious parallels and the comparisons kind of made sense, but I just wanted to change it up really," Reigns said. "And then with the character, I said it before, everything I touch just turns into gold, and that's kind of been my goal with this chapter of my career is be able to life everything up. And I've done that not only with my opponents but anybody surrounding me within my storylines and within my narrative. That's something that's extremely important to me. When my time's done you'll be able to really believe that I made this place... I left it better than I found it."

Reigns is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena in SummerSlam's main event this coming Saturday. If he beats the 16-time former world champion, he'll be approaching a full year with SmackDown's top title. Check out the full card for the show below: