Seth Rollins Agrees to Next WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match at RAW

Seth "Freakin" Rollins continues his reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, retaining his title this past Saturday night at WWE Fastlane after being taken to the limit by Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins has made it well-known that he's been having issues with his back that he continues to fight through. On Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Champ told the crowd how excited he was to have a night off when he was interrupted by none other than Drew McIntyre, who wants a shot at the title.

Fortunately for Rollins, McIntyre wants to face him "as close to 100%" as he can be, which means the match isn't happening for a little bit. In a show of respect, the duo put their match on the books three weeks from now. Drew McIntyre will take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th.

As far as we know right now, that's Rollins' next official title defense. That said, Judgement Day is knocking at the door. As McIntyre started to leave the ring, Damian Priest attacked Rollins from behind, prompting Dominik Mysterio to run in with Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest intended to cash it in and take the title from Rollins, but McIntyre put a stop to things, knocking out Mysterio and throwing the briefcase away from the ring. That gave Rollins enough time to get back on his feet and take the fight to Priest.

Seth Rollins Injury Won't Affect Current Run

Earlier this year, Rollins revealed that he's been dealing with a back injury for a few years now, one that will eventually require surgery. However, Rollins hasn't been worried about that injury changing anything for his current run in WWE. It's been a big part of the story as of late, but he is still promising to be a fighting champion.

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said on The Bump last month. "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.

Are you excited to see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre go head-to-head next month? Let us know in the comments!