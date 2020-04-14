Seth Rollins Closes out WWE Raw by Attacking Drew McIntyre

This week’s Monday Night Raw closed out with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating United States Champion Andrade in short order with a Claymore Kick. But the “Scottish Psychopath” didn’t get much of a chance to celebrate, as he was attacked with two Curb Stomps from Seth Rollins in the final moments of the show. Rollins cut three promos throughout the night, lamenting his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania and swearing that he would “silence the non-believers” by the end of the night. Meanwhile McIntyre had his show-opening promo interrupted by Andrade and Zelina Vega, who reminded him how “El Idolo” beat him for the NXT Championship back in 2017 and put him on the shelf with an injury.

McIntyre took down the US Champ with a Claymore to get the pin, but as soon as Rollins’ music hit he chopped at the knees by Angel Garza. Rollins used the opening to hit the Stomp, then nailed another when McIntyre tried to get back up.

Rollins hasn’t been in the world championship picture since he dropped the Universal Championship to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel back in October, and hasn’t been WWE Champion since he beat Roman Reigns for the title at Money in the Bank in 2016 (a title he’d lose moments later to Dean Ambrose, who cashed in his MITB briefcase).

McIntyre won the WWE Championship, his first world title in WWE, at WrestleMnia 36 by beating Brock Lesnar in under five minutes. He then successfully defended the title against Big Show after the initial broadcast went off the air.