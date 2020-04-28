Drew McIntyre Sends an S-Bomb Message to Seth Rollins, Destroys Murphy to Close WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw closed out with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins signing the contract for their WWE Championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. And like with most contract signings, it devolved in chaos rather quickly. McIntyre wasted no time signing the paper, while Rollins cut a promo about how the WWE needs him to be its leader right now.

McIntyre responded by saying Rollins was "full of s—!" then recommended he finish the job at Money in the Bank unlike when he jumped him two weeks back.

McIntyre was surprisingly the first one to get physical, smashing Rollins' face into the desk right after he signed. He then hurled the table out of the ring (surprisingly far!) an set up for a Claymore Kick.

Suddenly Murphy appeared and made the save, preventing the champ from hitting his finisher. "The Disciple" helped Rollins to his feet and the pair embraced, but it turned out to be Rollins' way of using Murphy as a shield for an oncoming Claymore kick.

McIntyre stood tall over Murphy while Rollins retreated to end the show.

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

