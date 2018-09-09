Drew McIntyre Has John Cena Style Goals on RAW

When it comes to the top big men in the WWE, one doesn’t have to search too long to find Drew McIntyre’s name on the list.

McIntyre has underwent a career resurgence in recent years. Following his exit from WWE a few years back, a run on top of TNA Impact Wrestling reinstalled some confidence and credibility in the man. Since returning to WWE, he’s taken his game up a new notch and become a rising star in a very short amount of time.

McIntyre is currently involved in an on-screen alliance with Dolph Ziggler (and most recently, Braun Strowman), but he has high goals for himself moving forward which relate to a big time singles run. He spoke of his goals recently with AL.com.

In particular, McIntyre says that wants to be the John Cena of RAW as far as being a workhorse goes.

“The goal is become the top person on Raw, the example on Raw, the John Cena, the ultimate workhorse of Raw,” McIntyre said. “Just like Cena used to do, he didn’t have a second place. He was always in competition with himself. He is somebody I can draw inspiration from because I am solely in competition with myself. It’s great with someone like Dolph Ziggler, who’s so talented and has been very start-and-stop over the years, be at a level of focus I’ve never seen him at because I know the great things he can do, and we’re doing them right now. And now we’ve added Braun Strowman, who’s achieved so much in such a short space of time. Hopefully he can learn from Dolph and I’s experience, and the three of us can really take Raw to levels it’s never been before.”

None of this would be possible without his recent return to WWE. McIntyre also talked about how he left and was eventually brought back to the company. He alluded to the fact that returning was always his goal.

“I guess initially it (retuning to WWE) was (the plan). When I was first gone from WWE, I was on Chris Jericho’s podcast and I said I will be back,” McIntyre said. “I just have to go out and show the world what I can do. As time went on and as I got various opportunities to help various companies grow across the world, I realized that I was really making a difference in sports entertainment in wrestling. In WWE, the name is what sells. There’s very few particular names like a John Cena or Rock who can truly make a difference, and I realized I was making a difference. And as time passed by and I was making a very fortunate living and was fulfilled, I told my wife I didn’t know if I would be back and I was happy. Eventually it came a time when my contract was up with Impact Wrestling, and I had to make a decision.”

He continued, “I had an opportunity to speak to Triple H, and it took about 30 minutes of catching up. He’d been watching what I was doing and said he was proud of what I’d achieved, which meant the world to me. But more importantly, we started talking about business opportunities, which was pretty cool because the first run, we never had these conversations. I was like boy, I was very immature. We had general chit-chat fun conversations, but never business conversation. Now we were talking as men, businessmen. By the time we were finishing the call, I knew NXT was where I had to be, the next logical step from where I was. I really felt like I could make a difference with NXT and introduce the WWE universe to the new Drew McIntyre before I made the next step to Monday Night Raw.”