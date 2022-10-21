The Rock Surprises His Mom by Buying Her a New Home, Complete With a Smackdown Room

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is already making headlines this week, with the debut of the first trailer for his DC debut, Black Adam, arriving on Wednesday. But a new series of social media posts from the actor and pop culture superstar have gone viral for an incredibly different — but heartwarming — reason. On Sunday, Johnson took to Instagram to share a series of videos of him presenting his mother, Ata Johnson, with a brand-new home. While this is not the first home that Johnson has bought for his mother, after he previously bought her a new house in 2018, the trio of videos reveal that it is an incredibly special one.

"I surprised my mom and bought her a new home," Johnson writes on Instagram. "Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise. I've been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she's told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.' Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺"

Johnson's videos reveal some of the details of Ata's new house, including a display for her vintage ukuleles. There's also her "Smackdown Room", which provides a place for her to display her memorabilia tied to Dwayne.

"In her homes she always has her "Smackdown Room" where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia but over the years they've become insanely crowded – so for her new home, I had these cool built ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items – Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc," Johnson writes on Instagram. "Figured she can add whatever she wants from here. This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it's my least favorite 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I've done. No thanks 🙅🏽‍♂️😂 But, truth is, when I'm BY MYSELF 😊, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind. Welcome home mom ❤️"

