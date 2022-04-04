WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the crowd…could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE’s interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.

Fans on social media were quick to point out that both Johnson’s mother and wife were in the crowd for WrestleMania this year, and this has only fueled more of the fire that Johnson himself might be making an appearance. Given that many fans had been hoping that he would come out to challenge whoever wins between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the end of the night, his appearance could make for a major tease of what could be in the books for WrestleMania 39. Check out to see what fans are noticing about this:

Roman Reigns has been on such a tear as the tribal chief, head of the table, and is now touting a new godhood that a win against Brock Lesnar could very well cement this new direction for the character. At the same time, if he wins and Johnson appears to challenge him it would spark a huge new story for what’s next. That’s only if WWE is able to tell that story over the course of a new year as many things could change.

But what do you think? Would you want to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson make an appearance at WrestleMania this year? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments! As for what we can actually expect to see, the full card and results thus far for night two of WrestleMania 38 breaks down as such: