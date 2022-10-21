Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to His Wife and Mom on Mother's Day

✖

What would Mother's Day be without a pair of sentimental posts from Dwayne Johnson? The Black Adam star has never been afraid to express himself, always presenting his authentic self in his various social media posts. Mother's Day is a special time for families to get together or send special messages to their loved ones. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson does exactly that, posting two separate videos dedicated to his wife Lauren Hashian and mother Ata Maivia Johnson. This is slightly different than the Mother's Day content Johnson's Red Notice costar Ryan Reynolds recently released for his Aviation Gin.

First up is Dwayne Johnson's Mother's Day post for Lauren Hashian. The video features Lauren singing a song, with one daughter attempting to provide backup vocals while the other is hanging out on a window ledge. Playing the guitar is singer/songwriter John Akapo, who is based in Honolulu, HI. "Voice of an angel and Happy Mother's Day @laurenhashianofficial ❤️ the woman who exemplifies strength, grace, beauty, love, joy, laughter and soul of our ohana 💫" Johnson wrote. "The way our little babies admire, love and respect you is so inspiring for me to witness and absorb. What an example you set of how to be an amazing mother and beautiful human being. Happy Mamas Day and enjoy getting loved up and celebrated baby🌹🥰👏🏾👏🏾 We love you ❤️ d, j, t & h xo"

Last but certainly not least is Johnson's Mother's Day post for his own mother. It's another musical performance, except this time its Johnson and Ata singing a tune while Ata plays the ukulele. "I'm a grateful son to have the GMOAT. Greatest Mama of all Time 👊🏾❤️" the Hollywood star shared. "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY @atajohnson! If we were together right now and I was toasting you 🥃 I'd get emo trying to find the words 🥺. So, I'll just say this… thank you. for everything. my life. and enriching the lives of our entire ohana and especially, your three granddaughters. I love you, Happy Mother's Day and I'll always HAPPILY sing with you, despite me singing in keys that don't exist 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🎶 🌊 #gmoat #mamarock"

Aside from sharing Mother's Day greetings, Dwayne Johnson also posted a new behind-the-scenes photo from Black Adam. Teasing an "intense" week of production as the director Jaume Collet-Serra's DC Films flick continues putting on the "finishing touches" with a round of reshoots, Johnson showed off a black-and-white image of his musclebound anti-hero with the hashtags "protector of the people" and "man in black."

Black Adam debuts exclusively in theaters on October 21st.