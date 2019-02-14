Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Congratulates All Elite Wrestling on ‘Double or Nothing’ Sellout

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave All Elite Wrestling a shout-out on Twitter on Thursday after the company’s first event, Double or Nothing, sold out the MGM Grand Garden Arena in just four minutes a day prior.

On Thursday morning Chris Jericho released a video giving himself credit for the show selling out so quickly.

“But is that really the truth? Huh, really, honestly?” Jericho said after recapping all of the fans, Cody Rhodes and The Bucks taking credit for the event selling out. “Or is the more accurate description I did it? As in Chris Jericho single-handedly sold 12,000 tickets in four minutes. Because that is the truth. Because that is what Chris Jericho does. It’s the same way that Chris Jericho made AEW legit the moment I stepped on the stage at the rally in Jacksonville.”

God I love when you cut baby face promos 😂👏🏾 Great shit Mongoose! Congrats on the sell out!! 💪🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2019

Johnson clearly got a kick out of the promo, writing “God I love when you cut baby face promos. Great s— Mongoose! Congrats on the sell out!!”

Jericho is set to take on Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing in a rematch from their bout at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in early 2018.

“So on May 25 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, I am going to beat Kenny Omega,” Jericho continued in his video. “I am going to beat the ‘Best Bout Machine,’ the best wrestler in the world today.”

He then said by beating Kenny, he’ll be beating the rest of the roster and the fans who claimed they were part of the sell-out by proxy.

“… I’m beating every single sycophant who has bought into this theory that we made this happen together,” he continued. “Because that’s not true. I made it happen, single-handedly. I am the sole reason why AEW is a smash success right out of the gate. And I want all of you to thank me for that, and for all the huge success that AEW will (have) in the future, on my back. You’re welcome.”

Cody Rhodes explained his vision for Double or Nothing in a recent interview with Jim Ross.

“Me, Matt (Jackson) and Nick (Jackson), we scale it for 11,600,” Rhodes said. “Some folks may know, some seats may become available because if we thought we had a camera there and we kill that camera, that might open up a few hundred seats. We’re aiming to hit 11,600. We want to be honest about our tickets from Day One, because it’s real easy in this day and age just to look it up, or just to talk to the fire marshal. You can’t really say, ‘We’ve got 100,000 people in the building,’ anymore, unless you have.”

“It’s funny, we were kicking ourselves over calling it Double or Nothing. We couldn’t find a building that had 20,000 to compete with the 10 (thousand),” he added. “But this building, it’s got wrestling history. I went to WCW pay-per-views here, Matt and Nick did as well, and I’m real excited in bringing our fans.”