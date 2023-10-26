EC3 Responds to Impact Wrestling's Rebrand Back to TNA

Total Nonstop Action is back. As announced by Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore at the end of Bound For Glory, the three letters that put Impact Wrestling on the map will be returning in January 2024. In just over two months, Impact Wrestling will officially rebrand back to TNA, migrating the "Impact Wrestling" name back to the title of its weekly television series. This change has been overwhelmingly embraced by fans, as it was the TNA monicker that launched the careers of stars like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Motor City Machine Guns, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, and dozens of other top wrestling talents. Beyond the audience approval, the TNA return is over with the wrestling industry itself.

EC3 Praises Impact Wrestling's TNA Rebrand

(Photo: TNA, NWA)

The Overman approves.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of NWA Samhain, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 shared love for his former home reverting back to the letters that made it famous.

"I'm into it. I always thought the name was cool. It's how you started the brand identity," EC3 said. "I think the Impact change was kind of necessary just because so many aspects of the business changed. TNA nostalgia, and I rally against nostalgia quite a bit, it's not that bad. How do fans react to it though? It seemed in the past, TNA took a bunch of flack for no reason."

That flack came in the 2010s when TNA struggled to maintain that brand identity that put it on the map in its early years. TNA started to gain the reputation of being the land of ex-WWE stars, evident by the company's insistence to push established names from elsewhere over its own homegrown talent.

TNA took a turn for the better just before its Impact Wrestling rebrand in 2017, and much of that upwards trajectory can be attributed to EC3 himself. Traces of his former NXT persona were nowhere to be found as EC3 skyrocketed up the ranks, becoming a flag-bearer for the company and eventually its world champion.

"TNA is fun. TNA's cool. TNA is a good name, and I'm glad they're going back to it," EC3 continued. "They waited until the right place in the right time to present this evolution. Revisit the past, but bring something forward into the future is kind of what we do with anything that's really good, entertainment and art."

EC3 defends the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at NWA Samhain against Them Latimer.