CM Punk Appears Backstage at Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Speaks With “Key Talent”

CM Punk’s future in professional wrestling remains uncertain, but recent events make it more and more likely that the self-proclaimed best in the world is not leaving the sport altogether. When Punk walked out of WWE in January 2014, he was walking out of both his former employer as well as professional wrestling as a whole. Punk would not be involved with wrestling in any capacity for over five years until he joined WWE Backstage as an analyst. It would take another two years before he returned to the ring as a competitor, signing with AEW. Punk’s AEW run ended with AEW President Tony Khan firing him following a backstage incident at AEW ALL IN: London, leaving many to question whether that Wembley Stadium show was the last time Punk would be seen in a wrestling ring.

CM Punk Attends Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

The Second City Saint is maintaining his ties to Impact Wrestling.

As reported by Haus of Wrestling, CM Punk attended the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this past Sunday. Punk reportedly arrived shortly before the tapings began and spoke with “anyone who wanted to get some time with him.” It was noted that “key Impact talent” held conversations with Punk during his backstage visit.

This was Punk’s second reported Impact Wrestling backstage visit. In April, Punk attended an Impact show and generated a significant amount of buzz due to the fact that he was still off of AEW TV and had visited WWE Monday Night Raw not long before. Punk’s latest Impact visit was kept more under wraps, as the report noted that he arrived while it was dark outside and made sure to wait until the show was about to begin.

Punk wrestled a handful of matches for Impact Wrestling when it was under the “TNA” banner in the early 2000s. He regularly competed alongside his trainer Ace Steel, who has been working for Impact as a producer as of late.

Speaking of “TNA,” Impact Wrestling is set to rebrand back to the Total Nonstop Action acronym beginning in January 2024.

“We still hear the ‘TNA’ chants wherever we go,” IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore said. “Fans have longed for TNA Wrestling, so that’s what we’re bringing back in 2024: TNA Wrestling, we’re back!”

