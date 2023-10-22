Impact Reveals Shocking Return of TNA at Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling just revealed they will return to the original name TNA at Bound For Glory!

Impact Wrestling delivered a stacked card for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, but it ended the night in a move that absolutely no one saw coming. After a thrilling match between Will Ospreay and Speedball Mike Bailey, a video started playing on the screen that showed a number of Impact stars talking around a mysterious box. The group talked about how were going to write their own stories and deliver the next chapter, and then Josh Alexander knelt down and opened the box, which had TNA on the side. The video revealed that Impact will be returning to its old name Total Nonstop Action (TNA), and the first event under the name will be Hard To Kill next year.

As you can see in the video below, there's a lot of history with the TNA name, and many of the company's biggest stars either were part of that run or grew up on that run. TNA will make its grand return at Hard To Kill at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13th. A second night of wrestling will follow on Sunday, January 14th, and that will be titled the Snake Eyes Extravaganza Show.

TNA IS BACK!



TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2qyaiDxvKI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023

The Snake Eyes Extravaganza Show will be taped to air on Impact!, which will still air every Thursday night on AXS TV. Tickets for both events will go on sale on Friday, November 4th on Impact's official website.

(Photo: Impact/TNA)

"We still hear the 'TNA' chants wherever we go," said IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore. "Fans have longed for TNA Wrestling, so that's what we're bringing back in 2024: TNA Wrestling, we're back!"

More details on the return of TNA Wrestling will be shared by D'Amore on Tuesday, October 24th during an exclusive interview with Tom Hannifan. That will air on IMPACT'S Facebook page at 12 PM EST, and the Q&A will feature questions from pro wrestling media. It seems big things are planned for the unexpected return, so hopefully, D'Amore will have lots to share during the interview. You can find more about TNA Wrestling from the official release below.

"TNA Wrestling launched in the summer of 2002 and has long been known as the most innovative professional wrestling company in the world. TNA is known for its high-risk, action-packed X Division matches that have run with one simple motto: It's not about weight limits, it's about no limits. Stars of the X Division have included Chris Sabin, with a record 10 title reigns; A.J. Styles, the first-ever champion; along with Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Petey Williams, Frankie Kazarian, and Trey Miguel, among others.

TNA is also the home of the prestigious Knockouts Division, widely regarded as the best women's division in all professional wrestling. The Knockouts Division features Trinity, Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Masha Slamovich, KiLynn King, Jessicka, and Courtney Rush, among others. Legendary past Knockouts include Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, The Beautiful People, Taya Valkyrie, ODB, Tara, Traci Brooks, and so many others."

Are you excited for the return of TNA?