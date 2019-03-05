Stephanie McMahon Lifts Becky Lynch’s Suspension and Gives WWE Fastlane a Big Boost

Last Monday, Ronda Rousey dropped her Raw Women’s Championship at Stephanie McMahon’s feet in order to protest Becky Lynch’s suspension. And at this moment, it looks like it backfired.

Not only did Stephanie McMahon grant Rousey’s big wish in spite, but also just put her title up for grabs at Faslane this Sunday. So now Rousey will have to watch as her (friend?), the freshly reinstated Becky Lynch challenges Charlotte Flair for the vacated Raw Women’s Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one big swoop, McMahon lifted the 60-day suspension—one that was scheduled to cost Lynch her WrestleMania match—then likely booked Fastlane’s main event. Until this decision, Sunday’s big show felt a little thin, but with Raw adding this and likely a Shield reunion match, Fastlane is must-watch viewing for anyone dedicated to the road to WrestleMania.

But like her father, McMahon’s deals always have a catch. The still-injured Lynch is free to wrestling so long as she signs a “Hold Harmless Agreement” — WWE‘s sinister version of an insurance policy if Lynch significantly injures herself at Fastlane.

We’ll have to wait till Raw’s closing segment to make sure Lynch signs the agreement, but this is too big of a match for WWE to dangle in front of us with no gratification. Expect Lynch vs. Flair on Sunday, with Rousey seemingly guaranteed to make an appearance.