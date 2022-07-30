Finn Balor Reveals When Fans Can Expect Return of the Demon to WWE, Wants More Creative Control of the Character

Finn Balor is currently riding a new wave of momentum after delivering a hostile takeover of Judgement Day and taking down its former leader Edge. It wasn't that long ago though that Balor brought back his popular Demon persona, though that run came to a rather abrupt end after all the buzz his return created. It looks like it may be quite a while before we see the Demon make a return appearance, as in a recent interview with the Cheap Heat Podcast Balor was asked if the Demon would be returning at SummerSlam, and he revealed that not only would the Demon not return there, but when the Demon does return he hopes to have more creative control over that storyline.

"The Demon definitely has a special relationship with SummerSlam. He's had some of his most successful nights at SummerSlam. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up. There will be no Demon [at WWE SummerSlam]. There will be no Demon in the foreseeable future. Once we kind of finish this story arc with The Judgment Day, we'll get back on track with the Demon," Balor said.

When asked further about having more creative control over the character, Balor said "I would like more creative control over the Demon. A lot more. I would execute it a lot differently if it was given to me to babysit. Working with a company that has so many different levels of management and different departments that need to be kept happy, something you lose is some of that creative license that you have when you're independent. Obviously, as a perfectionist and something that I created, I would like more control over it, but I understand the limitations when I work for a company like WWE."

Now, while the Demon won't be returning at SummerSlam, he did tease that the Demon could very well return in another way after Judgement Day's story is done. "There is an absolute, 100% chance that once the Judgment Day story arc finishes, The Demon could return as the leader of Balor Club," Balor said.

H/T Fightful