AEW: Eddie Kingston Removed From Key Double or Nothing Match

Eddie Kingston is no longer going to be taking part in AEW Double or Nothing this year, which is certainly a big blow to fans of All Elite Wrestling. Kingston delivered an instantly iconic moment during an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing a couple of years ago, when he staggered down the ramp covered in blood, carrying a gas can and hoping to light an opponent on fire. He was poised for another Anarchy performance this year, competing alongside FTR and Bryan Danielson against The Elite. Unfortunately, that isn't going to happen.

Kingston suffered an injury over the weekend during NJPW Resurgence. He lost his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd and had a tough time getting off the mat after the count. Then the Elite arrived to attack him further. As it turns out, Kingston's injury wasn't part of the story, and he really will be out for a little while. It was series enough that he was pulled from the Double or Nothing card.

Early in Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the Elite took the mic to talk about the Anarchy in the Arena match and showed the crowd videos from the match over the weekend. Everyone saw what happened to Eddie and the EVP duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson confirmed that he would be removed from the match.

This leaves FTR and Danielson without a fourth member, but they have time to find one before Double or Nothing at the end of the month. One potential contender could be Christopher Daniels, whom the Young Bucks "fired" from AEW later in Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

What we don't know right now is just how series Kingston's injury could be. It's big enough to keep him out of Double or Nothing, but there has been no word as to just how long he might be sidelined. Hopefully AEW will have an update sooner, rather than later.

AEW Double or Nothing Card