AEW's Willow Nightingale Puts Mercedes Mone Through a Table on Dynamite

The TBS Championship will be on the line at AEW's anticipated Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and the rivalry between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone hit a whole new gear on tonight's Dynamite ahead of their match-up. Willow and Mercedes headed to the ring to sign the contract for the Double or Nothing showdown, and the war of words got heated rather quickly. Both had some great barbs, but Willow struck a nerve when she said the last time they faced each other Mone didn't walk out at all. Mone came back with a slap to the face, but Willow shook it off and put Mone through a table, setting the stage for what should be a thrilling battle at Double or Nothing.

Willow started out being cordial, telling Mone, "I do respect you. I respect everything you've done in your career. But I need to know, do you respect this? This is the TBS Championship. It's a Championship that celebrates the legacy of professional wrestling, a legacy that goes back 50 years on this very channel. A legacy built on fighting, on hard work and dedication, and defending. Making a name for yourself in the face of obstacles. That's what my friend Kris Statlander represents, and now I'm the face of TBS, and this smiling face, every time this smiling face walks to the ring, you see on my Titantron, nothing matters, smile anyway."

"The last time we fought, I walked out a champion and you didn't walk out AT ALL"



"The last time we fought, I walked out a champion and you didn't walk out AT ALL"

"And to me, that means through all the doom and gloom, I look for something to smile for. My smile is my strength. Professional wrestling is just that, and this Title is what matters to me. So throughout all that, I am not going to let you walk into AEW and take that away. Not now, not at Double or Nothing, never," Nightingale said.

Willow signed the contract and gave it to Mone. Mone then said, "Now Willow, you want to talk about legacy to me? You know, money changes everything is not just a catchphrase, it's a fact. Back in 2015 in Brooklyn when you were still training, I was out here changing the game forever. You want to talk about dedication, scratching, and clawing your way to the top? What about breaking down the doors and breaking glass ceilings? That's what I did. You wouldn't be here without me Willow, and look, I respect you. I have so much respect for you. You are a great Champion. But there's a difference between being great and being the greatest of all time."

"Now let's talk about the face of TBS. I mean, you should be looking at the new face of TBS. That's right, I know you've seen me on the red carpets and sitting courtside, because that's what a CEO does. I know the best part of your career was beating me, but now that I am healthy, you losing will still be the best part that ever happened to you, because my legacy is all about winning," Mone said.

Nightingale fired right back, telling Mone, "You keep believing that, because the last time we wrestled, I walked away a Champion, and you didn't walk out at all." That clearly angered Mone, as the CEO took a second and then viciously slapped the Champion. Nightingale took it in stride though, and after dodging another attack from Mone, Nightingale picked up Mone and then slammed her through the table, smashing it in half. The two will now face each other at Double or Nothing, and you can find the updated card for the pay-per-view below.

AEW Double or Nothing Updated Card

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (C) vs Mercedes Mone

AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (C) vs Will Ospreay

TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland (C) vs. Malakai Black

Anarchy In The Arena: The Elite vs FTR, Bryan Danielson, and TBD

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on Sunday, May 26th.

Are you excited for Double or Nothing?