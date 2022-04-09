Former NXT Women’s Champion Makes WWE SmackDown Debut

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was full of surprises and big debuts, and after the surprising introduction of Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to the blue brand, WWE has another surprise debut up their sleeve. Joining Kayla Braxton backstage was none other than former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, who is now going by Raquel Rodriguez. Braxton asked if she had a message for the SmackDown locker room, and she said “SmackDown has one of the most impressive female locker rooms in the entire WWE, but I can guarantee, they’ve never seen anything like me.”

Before she could continue Los Lotharios joined her and said as is tradition they wanted to welcome her with a kiss. She then told them not a chance, and they backed away. She then asked Braxton if those guys were always that annoying, and she shook her head yes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what comes next for Raquel, there are several compelling options available at the moment. While Sasha Banks and Naomi are currently holding the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Raquel could always end up teaming with someone to get into that Tag Team Title picture. She is just coming off of a Tag Team run though, so she might want to run solo for a bit.

If that’s the case, SmackDown also has Aliyah, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Shotzi, and of course Charlotte Flair, though Flair is still engaged in a feud with Ronda Rousey, so that match-up probably won’t happen until that is resolved. There are also names like Bayley, Asuka, and Lacey Evans on the horizon, though we aren’t sure which brand they will end up being a part of.

Who do you want to see Raquel go against for her first SmackDown match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!