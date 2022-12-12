Recently Returned WWE Talent Offered Commentary Position

The Triple H regime has been bent on bolstering WWE's roster. Since taking over main roster creative duties, NXT standouts that had been previously released such as Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and more have been brought back into the fold as main roster superstars. The talent boost extends behind the scenes as well, as WWE recently shook up its announce teams across Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown, and NXT. Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick was repositioned to become the voice of Monday nights, while former WWE superstar Wade Barrett pivoted from the white and gold to the blue brand's commentary booth.

These announce changes were not just reshuffles though. Former digital host Cathy Kelley was brought back into the WWE fold as a backstage interviewer for Monday Night Raw. That said, interviews are not the only thing on the table for Kelley.

"When I talked to Stephanie [McMahon], she knew some of the other ventures I was working on," Kelley said on The Big Thing (h/t Fightful). "She said, 'Do you want to come back as a writer? Do you want to come back as a liaison to WWE community and do a lot of events?' She also offered me training to do commentary, which I love that she believes in me for that."

Kelley's first run with WWE began in 2016 when she worked as a correspondent for NXT and other special events. She would make sporadic appearances on the main roster but largely operated from WWE's developmental program. After four years, Kelley left the company following NXT Takeover: Portland in February 2020.

"I always stayed in touch with Stephanie and Hunter," Kelley continued. "They knew all the projects I was working on, and they made it very clear that the door was always open."

Eventually, one of those staying-in-touch texts sparked a conversation about a WWE return, which snowballed until Kelley inked a new deal.

"I just sent him (Triple H) a birthday text," Kelley said. "It turned from a text into a Zoom call with Stephanie and the conversation kept on going. It was the right time and right opportunity. Working for them was very appealing. They're both the epitome of what great leadership looks like. To get to work for them is great. Hunter just cultivates such a fun environment where it's really enjoyable to be backstage and do your job."

Kelley appears for WWE tonight on Monday Night Raw.