Former WWE Star Teases Return With Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

WWE set the internet abuzz when they finally delivered on all the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks at Extreme Rules, which culminated in the anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Since then the hype hasn't died down, but WWE surprised everyone when it revealed that Wyatt was set to appear on SmackDown and not Raw. With his next appearance only a day away we might have a hint at another surprise, as former WWE Superstar Eva Marie might just be returning with him, which was teased by a social media post from Eva. You can check it out for yourself below.

In the post Marie writes "If I make this, I'm going back to @WWE 😈 @Windham6 #Smackdown #EvaMarie #SisterAbigail @WWE @WWEonFOX @peacock." Marie adds fuel to the fire in the video that accompanies the post, where she can be seen shooting a basket, but it's actually Alexa Bliss' doll Lilli she's using for the shot. It cuts out right before the shot is made, so we won't know what happens until Friday night.

Marie returned to WWE in 2021 after five years away and was paired with Doudrop in a running storyline, but shortly after that story ran its course Marie would leave once more. When she returned to WWE previously Marie had nothing but good things to say about the fans and being back in WWE, so she could very well be returning once again.

If the tease is anything to go by, could she be in the Wyatt 6? If not, she could just be returning to SmackDown for an appearance on the same night as Wyatt, but the Lilli doll of it all does suggest it is tied together in some way. Thankfully we don't have long to wait to find out.

When Marie returned the previous time, she appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and had this to say about the fans and their reactions.

"First of all, I have to say, the WWE Universe, best fans in the world. They are die-hard. Whether they love you, hate you, whatever, it doesn't matter. The whole point of being a Superstar is putting smiles on kids, grown-ups, all ages, faces. But also, for me, maybe I'm not putting smiles, but I want them to feel something," Marie said.

"Like, how cool, if I went to a show, I would remember this forever. If you're sitting in the front row or at least in that first section where you could actually engage with me, and I'm literally talking smack to you, you're talking smack to me, and I'm actually responding. You're going to remember that. You're going to walk away from that show and be like, 'That show was awesome!' Even if it's like, 'I hate Eva Marie,' whatever, I don't care. As long as they're feeling something, that's the whole point," Marie said. "It's a soap opera on the largest stage, and we just happen to be these characters doing physicality as well."