A Former WWE Superstar Is Returning To Wrestling at Starrcast Downunder

Former WWE Superstar Riddick Moss (real name Mike Rallis) is set for his first non-WWE appearance since being let go from the company last September. Rallis' career in WWE began in 2014 under the NXT brand where he stayed until 2019. From there he was moved to the main roster, part of the 24/7 title scene. Though he'd appear on the occasional episode of WWE Raw and SmackDown, he was mainly featured at WWE Live Events and on WWE Main Event. He was paired up with Baron Corbin for a bit as well, eventually splitting up and wrestling in No Holds Barred match at Hell in a Cell and a "Last Laugh" match on SmackDown.

Many WWE Superstars were let go last September due to the WWE-UFC merger. Many have gone on to find great success elsewhere, including Nic Nemeth (WWE's Dolph Ziggler) who is now a champion in NJPW, Mustafa Ali who is the TNA X-Division Champion and Ash By Elegance (WWE's Dana Brooke) who signed with TNA back in January. Rallis will make his in-ring return at Bret Hart Presents Australian Stampede live from Starrcast Down Under on April 13. Rallis will face another former WWE Superstar, Chris Masters for Dungeon Wrestling's Stu Hart Heritage Championship.

Kicking off one week after WrestleMania 40, Starrcast will head to Australia for the very first time. There will be four days of fan engaging events and wrestling shows led by Mickie James' HER and WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Starrcast Downunder runs from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 15 across various venues in Ballarat.

Other matches for Hart's event include:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander



Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander Shelton Benjamin vs. Slex



OPW Men's Championship: Adam Brooks (c) vs. Mance Warner

Adam Brooks (c) vs. Mance Warner Kushida vs. Robbie Eagles

OPW Tag Team Championships: The Parea (c) vs. Gangrel and Edward Dusk

The Parea (c) vs. Gangrel and Edward Dusk The Natural Classics & Emman Azman vs. Shanky Singh, JT Baba and Toofan Singh

Tickets for Starrcast Downunder are currently available for purchase in gold and silver packages as well as a daily package. For more information on the different ticket options, visit Starrcast.com.

What do you think of Rallis returning to the wrestling ring? Let us know in the comments.