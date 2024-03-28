WWE and A&E Announce New Episodes of Fan-Favorite Shows

WWE and A&E have teamed up for more episodes of three fan-favorite shows -- WWE: Rivals which explores some of the greatest feuds in WWE history, Biography: WWE Legends and WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, now in its third season, searching for some of the rarest items that WWE looks to add to its archive. In addition, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will join the team for new episodes of Rivals and Most Wanted Treasures.

This latest season of WWE Rivals will examine influential rivalries including, Hulk Hogan vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Booker T, Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Batista and Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock. Through archival footage and interviews with former WWE Legends, viewers will get unparalleled access to the feuds that unfolded. New episodes release Sunday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In season 3 of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures premiering April 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita are joined by special guests Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Cody Rhodes and Sheamus among others. They will travel across the country in search of priceless pieces from WWE's history including WCW. Other items the team will attempt to reclaim include Dusty Rhodes's Polka Dot Gear, Triple H's Signature Sledgehammer, gear from Ultimate Warrior's illustrious career, and more.

On Sunday, May 26, Biography: WWE Legends returns to reveal the intimate details of notable WWE Superstars, their lives outside of the ring and the paths they have traveled to WWE stardom. New episodes will explore the revolutionary careers of Mark Henry, Eddie Guerrero, The Miz, Ricky Steamboat, Rob Van Dam, Ted DiBiase, Steiner Brothers, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman in addition to episodes on Stone Cold's final match and ECW.

Will you be checking out the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!