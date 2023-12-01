Mickie James' Empower to Headline Starrcast Downunder

In August of 2021, multiple wrestling companies including NWA, AEW, IMPACT, AAA and various independent female wrestlers put on a marquee women's wrestling event led by six-time WWE Women's Champion/five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, Mickie James, NWA EmPowerrr. The event followed WWE's 2018 all female pay-per-view event Evolution that featured women from WWE's many eras and brands wrestling at the event. James teamed with Alicia Fox at Evolution against one of her most iconic rivals, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

After NWA President Billy Corgan made some controversial statements last November in an appearance on The Ten Count about whether or not women can wrestle in the NWA style and carry a pay-per-view, James has partnered with Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW) and GLO Sports for the second Empower event. "I cannot express how excited I am to return to Australia for the first time in six years," James said in a press release. "There couldn't be a more perfect time, place, and opportunity to host a second Empower event with a whole new feel than Australia and the City of Ballarat. I poured my heart and soul into the 1st one and wasn't sure it would happen again."

To kick off the first Starrcast Downunder in Australia which is scheduled one week after WrestleMania 40, there will be four days of fan engaging events and wrestling shows led by James and WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Starrcast Downunder runs from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 15 across various venues in Ballarat.

Approximately 12 wrestling legends and 30 Australian and international wrestlers will be in attendance. Alongside Empower, key events include signing sessions, dedicated stage shows, and a myriad of activities synonymous with the Starrcast brand. Hart will put on an international wrestling supershow with Dungeon Wrestling, in addition to the second Australian Wrestling Showcase. The wrestling events will stream domestically and internationally. "It is extremely exciting to be coming back to Australia for the first time in 20 years, in an event showcasing other legends and wrestling talent from around the world and from Australia," Hart said. "The Australian fans have always been so great to me, and I look forward to being a part of this event, along with the best from Dungeon Wrestling."

Ticket information will be revealed December 18 but preregistration is now open through oceaniaprowrestling.com for updates and special offers.