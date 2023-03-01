Foxxy Fierce Reveals How WOW's Storytelling and Diverse Roster are Creating Something Special in Wrestling

WOW Women of Wrestling has long spotlighted women's wrestling, and WOW has continued to introduce a new wave of talent to the industry. Thanks to WOW now being available nationwide, more people have had the chance to see what the superheroes of WOW can do in the ring and on the microphone, and one of the brightest stars is Foxxy Fierce. Fierce is a force to be reckoned with in both singles and Tag Team action, and she brings a one-of-a-kind skillset to every match and promo. ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar had the chance to speak with Fierce all about that skill set, as well as inspiring a new wave of wrestling fans, WOW's impressive and diverse roster, and her Championship aspirations.

While Fierce participated in sports growing up, she wasn't a big part of organized athletics. Athletics did play a role in her eventual journey into wrestling, but it was actually venturing into Yoga and professional skating that really moved her into wrestling's direction.

(Photo: CBS/Paramount)

"Yeah, so I participated in athletics growing up, but I was never a huge organized sports person. I did track, basketball, gymnastics, soccer, and a little bit of this and that. As I got older, I really found myself getting into yoga, which is the complete opposite of wrestling I know. That was my sort of end to really getting into my own athleticism and fitness," Fierce said. "I ended up getting certified in Yoga and Acro yoga. Then from there, I also started roller skating professionally and commercially. Because of those things, when I saw the notice that WOW was having a tryout and they said they were looking for athletic women, I thought to myself, 'Well, okay, this is something totally different and new compared to anything I've ever done before, but I am athletic, so let's just see what happens.' Now I'm here."

Fierce watched wrestling early on, but WOW reignited her love for it. "I watched wrestling as a kid. I have an older brother, and he was really into it, and my dad and brother both did martial arts when I was growing up, so I kind of already had this appreciation for combat sports. With wrestling specifically, it was something that I kind of forgot about for a while as I got older. Seeing that notice that WOW was having a tryout and then coming into this space myself, it really reignited that love that was deep-rooted and already there in a way. Yeah, it's been more of a recognition, if anything," Fierce said.

WOW is growing in some big ways, and more and more fans are getting a chance to see what it's all about. The fan demand for Women's wrestling is higher than it's ever been, and WOW's commitment to Women's wrestling and providing a spotlight isn't changing anytime soon.

(Photo: CBS/Paramount)

"I think one of the things that makes WOW unique, and one of the reasons I was drawn to the company is that there has always been, even before this iteration of WOW and further iterations and even way back with Glow, there was this emphasis on telling women's stories and putting our uniqueness at the forefront. I think that that's something that, yeah, now it's more popular and you're seeing more people doing it, but WOW has been doing it when it wasn't in, when it wasn't having a resurgence, that wasn't the trend cycle," Fierce said. "I think that's something that is so amazing and it's hard to find in any environment or in any industry, someplace that wants you to embrace all aspects of yourself and is truly invested in telling your story in your words. Yeah, that's what I find most special about WOW."

A new generation of wrestling fans will likely find someone on the WOW roster that they can see themselves in. The importance of that should not be understated, and there will be many looking up to this new wave of stars and superheroes. Fierce takes that to heart and hopes she can be what she wanted to see growing up to someone else.

"It's surreal. I think that's the best word for it. I'm so thankful and honored to be in a position where I can inspire other young people or even other men and women to go after their goals and what they want to do, even if it isn't traditionally considered in or acceptable or whatever. Yeah, it's an amazing feeling and I hope I can be what I wanted to see growing up for another young person," Fierce said.

(Photo: CBS/Paramount)

As for WOW itself, Fierce has nothing but glowing things to say about the environment the company's created and the diversity within the roster. "I think overall, going back to the first part of your question, just about being in this space and in an environment where women of all different backgrounds are celebrated, and particularly myself as a black woman being celebrated. It's just fantastic and it's invaluable because not every environment is like that. Even though it's 2023 and we think that we should be there by now, there's still work to be done. To be in this environment where no one's trying to force you into a box or be a little more this way or a little more that way, just come as you are. That's just something that I really appreciate and is a reason that I love being a part of WOW," Fierce said.

2023 is off to a great start for Fierce, as in addition to her work in the ring she's also made appearances on hit shows like Let's Make A Deal. That said, she still has her sights set on WOW Championship gold.

"In terms of my goals for the future, I've definitely got my eye on that Championship Title. That's something that I think most wrestlers are going after. Like you mentioned, you see me popping up places here and there, and as Foxxy Fierce I'm always dancing and grooving and doing my thing. I've got my fashion, my flair, so I'd hate for all that to go to waste so it'll be making an appearance here and there," Fierce said.

You can watch past episodes of WOW Women of Wrestling on the official YouTube channel, and you can find out when new episodes air locally right here.