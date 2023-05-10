Gallus Retains WWE NXT Tag Team Titles Thanks to Surprise Attack on Dyad's Ava Raine

After the first match of the WWE NXT Women's Championship Tournament, it was time for Gallus to defend their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. They would do so against The Dyad's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Joe Gacy wasn't at ringside tonight, but Ava Raine knew the game plan and just about executed it to perfection. At one point Reid and Fowler had Gallus perfect set up for a win thanks to Raine's interference, but a surprise attack by Ivy Nile knocked Raine to the floor and distracted Fowler just long enough. That allowed Coffey and Wolfgang to get back to their feet and deal with Reid, setting up Fowler for their finisher and giving them the win. Gallus are still your NXT Tag Team Champions, and Raine and Nile seem to be on a collision course.

The match started before the bell had even hit, and it was Reid and Mark Coffey in the ring first. Coffey had Reid in a hold but Reid pushed him away only to get knocked down with a shoulder tackle. Fowler and Wolfgang were in next and Fowler looked to keep Wolfgang off his feet and did so with stomps and hard shots to the back of the head. Wolfgang reversed a move and sent Fowler flying, and used the time to tag in Coffey.

Eventually, Fowler tagged in Reid and Wolfgang tagged back in, and Wolfgang looked to keep Reid in their corner and away from his partner. Coffey launched off the top rope and went for the cover, but Reid kicked out. Fowler tagged in and charged right at Coffey, knocking him down and setting him up for a hold. More elbows to the back followed, and then Coffey was dragged to The Dyad's corner so Reid could tag in and slam him down. Reid went for the uppercut and set up Fowler, who then threw Coffey into a roundhouse from Reid.

Fowler went for the cover but Coffey kicked out. Fowler got hit with a kick from Coffey in the corner but Fowler kept him busy and Reid hit a superkick before going for the cover, but Coffey kicked out. Coffey finally got to Wolfgang to tag in and he went on a tear, throwing Fowler out of the ring and knocking down Reid before going up top and colliding with Ried. Wolfgang then hit a senton on Reid and tagged in Coffey, who went for a cover that Reid would kick out of after 2.

Wolfgang lifted Reid but Fowler caught Coffey and kept him from helping, and that lets Reid cover Wolfgang for 2. Coffey got back in the ring and so did Wolfgang, but Raine then got up on the apron and distracted them both. That let Reid hit Coffey and Fowler pulled Wolfgang out of the ring. Ivy Nile then came in and attacked Raine, and that distracted Fowler long enough to tag Coffey in and connect with their finisher, getting the cover and the win.

Raine was incensed after the attack, and we will likely see her throw down with Nile sooner than later. In the meantime it remains to be seen what will happen with The Dyad next, and if this means Gary will be attempting to bring in some new recruits or go for another shot at the NXT Championship.

